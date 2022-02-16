Enanta Pharma Commences Dosing In Phase 1 COVID-19 Trial
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has dosed the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, specifically designed as a once-daily, oral treatment for COVID-19.
- The Company plans to report data from this study in Q2 of 2022, and, assuming positive findings, Enanta expects to advance EDP-235 to the next stage of clinical development in 2H of 2022.
- This first-in-human Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of oral EDP-235 compared to placebo in healthy volunteers.
- All SAD and MAD cohorts will enroll eight participants randomized to receive EDP-235 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio.
- Preclinical data show that EDP-235 potently blocks the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in multiple cellular models.
- Preclinical studies demonstrate that EDP-235 has good oral bioavailability without ritonavir boosting and favorable distribution into lung cells and other key target tissues.
- Price Action: ENTA shares are down 2.99% at $60.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
