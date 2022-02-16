 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enanta Pharma Commences Dosing In Phase 1 COVID-19 Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Enanta Pharma Commences Dosing In Phase 1 COVID-19 Trial

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has dosed the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, specifically designed as a once-daily, oral treatment for COVID-19.

  • The Company plans to report data from this study in Q2 of 2022, and, assuming positive findings, Enanta expects to advance EDP-235 to the next stage of clinical development in 2H of 2022.
  • This first-in-human Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of oral EDP-235 compared to placebo in healthy volunteers. 
  • All SAD and MAD cohorts will enroll eight participants randomized to receive EDP-235 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio.
  • Related: Enanta Plans To Start Human Trials For Its COVID-19 Candidate In 2022.
  • Preclinical data show that EDP-235 potently blocks the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in multiple cellular models. 
  • Preclinical studies demonstrate that EDP-235 has good oral bioavailability without ritonavir boosting and favorable distribution into lung cells and other key target tissues.
  • Also See: Safety Signals Force Enanta To Stop EDP-721 HBV Program.
  • Price Action: ENTA shares are down 2.99% at $60.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENTA)

Where Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com