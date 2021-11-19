Safety Signals Force Enanta To Stop EDP-721 HBV Program
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has decided to discontinue the development of EDP-721, an oral Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) RNA destabilizer.
- The move follows safety signals observed in the single ascending dose part of a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.
- "Despite the clean preclinical safety profile demonstrated in comprehensive toxicology studies, safety signals were seen in healthy subjects after administration of EDP-721.
- The Company will continue to focus on developing EDP-514 in combination regimens as a functional cure for HBV.
- Price Action: ENTA shares closed at $92.58 on Thursday.
