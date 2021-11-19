 Skip to main content

Safety Signals Force Enanta To Stop EDP-721 HBV Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Safety Signals Force Enanta To Stop EDP-721 HBV Program
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has decided to discontinue the development of EDP-721, an oral Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) RNA destabilizer.
  • The move follows safety signals observed in the single ascending dose part of a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.
  • "Despite the clean preclinical safety profile demonstrated in comprehensive toxicology studies, safety signals were seen in healthy subjects after administration of EDP-721. 
  • The Company will continue to focus on developing EDP-514 in combination regimens as a functional cure for HBV.
  • Related: Enanta To Discontinue Internal Development Of NASH Candidates.
  • Price Action: ENTA shares closed at $92.58 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Hepatits B Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

