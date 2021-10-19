Enanta Plans To Start Human Trials For Its COVID-19 Candidate In 2022
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has reported new preclinical data for EDP-235, its recently announced lead oral protease inhibitor for COVID-19.
- The data were presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)–World Health Organization (WHO) Virtual Conference 2021.
- Preclinical data showed potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication and was retained against proteases from SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- Additionally, EDP-235 was shown to have potent antiviral activity across other human coronaviruses.
- EDP-235 showed good human Caco-2 cell permeability and a low plasma clearance in human liver microsomes. EDP-235 had favorable in vivo penetration into multiple target tissues, including lung, kidney, liver, and heart.
- Enanta has completed IND-enabling preclinical studies of EDP-235 and plans to advance the candidate into the clinic in early 2022.
- Price Action: ENTA shares are up 0.03% at $68.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
