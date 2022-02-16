Sage Therapeutics - Biogen Partnered Depression Drug Meets Main Goal In Late-stage Study
Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) said zuranolone combined with a standard of care antidepressant met the primary goal of showing rapid and significant reduction in depressive symptoms in a late-stage study.
- The drug, zuranolone, also met the study's secondary goal of showing an improvement in symptoms when administered with a standard of care antidepressant, compared to a combination of placebo and antidepressants over two weeks.
- Related: Sage Therapeutics - Biogen Share One Year Zuranolone 50mg Data In Depression Patients.
- Sage plans to start submitting data for U.S. approval of zuranolone for major depressive disorder on a rolling basis early this year and is aiming to complete the application by the second half of the year.
- Zuranolone 50 mg co-initiated with a standard of care antidepressant was generally well-tolerated, with most TEAEs reported as mild or moderate and no new safety signals identified.
- Price Action: SAGE shares are down 16% at $36.27, BIIB stock is down 0.58% at $216.10 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs depressionBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General