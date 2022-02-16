BioNTech Unveils First Modular mRNA Manufacturing Facility In Africa

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 shot together with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), unveiled plans to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa to boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent.

The manufacturing solution consists of one drug substance and one formulation module, allowing for mRNA vaccine production in bulk (mRNA manufacturing and formulation). Local partners will take over fill-and-finish.

The first turnkey facility will be shipped to either Senegal or Rwanda in the second half of this year, BioNTech said.

It aims to start production of up to 50 million vaccine doses a year within 12 months, pending approval from local regulators.

BioNTech said the system could be easily scaled up in the future and modified to manufacture vaccines against other diseases that occur widely in Africa, such as malaria or tuberculosis, when they become available.

BioNTech said it would initially staff and operate the facilities but later transfer the know-how to local partners to enable independent operation.

The planned manufacturing facilities will be established in Senegal, Rwanda, and potentially South Africa.

Construction of the first facility will start in mid-2022 in Senegal, with the others to follow suit.

The new project in Ghana will support manufacturing with fill-and-finish capacities.

Price Action: BNTX shares are up 0.35% at $162.87 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.