BioNTech To Start Building mRNA Vaccine Facility In Africa In Mid-2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rwandan government and Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal to construct the first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa starting in mid-2022.
  • BioNTech will initially build a production line with 50 million doses annual capacity, which could be used for COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The biotech firm added it would be branched out into a broader production network making several hundreds of million mRNA vaccine doses per year to transfer ownership and the know-how to local partners on the continent.
  • In addition, BioNTech is in discussions about an expansion of the current partnership with Biovac, which is part of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing network.
  • Related: Pfizer/BioNTech Strike COVID-19 Manufacturing Deal With Biovac For South Africa.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares closed 0.86% at $297.26 on Tuesday.

