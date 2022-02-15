Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer patients who received Lumakras (sotorasib).
- The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series.
- Data show encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile.
- The Company posted a new Lumakras data, spotlighting a 21% objective response rate among 38 patients.
- Researchers tracked a median progression-free survival rate of 4 months with a median overall survival rate that neared seven months.
- Eight of the 38 patients achieved a confirmed partial response (PR). Two of the eight patients with PR have ongoing responses.
- The median duration of response was 5.7 months, with a median follow-up of 16.8 months.
- No new safety signals were identified.
