Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer patients who received Lumakras (sotorasib). 

  • The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series. 
  • Data show encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile.
  • The Company posted a new Lumakras data, spotlighting a 21% objective response rate among 38 patients. 
  • Related: Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy.
  • Researchers tracked a median progression-free survival rate of 4 months with a median overall survival rate that neared seven months.
  • Eight of the 38 patients achieved a confirmed partial response (PR). Two of the eight patients with PR have ongoing responses. 
  • The median duration of response was 5.7 months, with a median follow-up of 16.8 months. 
  • No new safety signals were identified. 
  • Also See: Amgen's Q4 Sales Remain Flat As Its Biggest Product Flounders.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are down 1.07% at $221.86 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

