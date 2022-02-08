 Skip to main content

Amgen's Q4 Sales Remain Flat As Its Biggest Product Flounders
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:30am   Comments
Amgen's Q4 Sales Remain Flat As Its Biggest Product Flounders

Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGNQ4 revenues increased 3% Y/Y to $6.84 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $6.88 billion.

  • The increase is driven by increased revenue from the Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration. However, its Product sales decreased 1% globally for the fourth quarter.
  • For FY21, total revenues increased 2% to $26.0 billion. Product sales for the full year were flat versus 2020, with a 7% growth in unit volumes offset by a 7% decline in net selling price.
  • Adjusted EPS increased 26% to $4.36, ahead of the consensus estimate of $4.12.
  • Enbrel sales declined 13% to $1.11 billion. Enbrel treats autoimmune conditions. It also noted that another of its drugs, Otezla, gained FDA approval for plaque psoriasis, chipping away at Enbrel sales.
  • Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $45 million for Q4.
  • Among Amgen's bigger products, sales of osteoporosis treatment Prolia rose 17% to $873 million, and revenue from cholesterol treatment Repatha inched 8% ahead to $273 million. 
  • But Aimovig, its migraine prevention drug, brought in just $90 million, falling 13% year over year. Meanwhile, sales of bone marrow-stimulating drugs Neulasta and Neupogen tumbled 35% and 33%, respectively. Both are facing off against biosimilar competition.
  • Amgen didn't guide for 2022. Instead, it said it would do so at its business review early Tuesday.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $222.84 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

