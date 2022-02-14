 Skip to main content

Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 10:25am   Comments
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is trading lower Monday morning after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested additional data before approving its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to four years old.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech extended their rolling submission to the FDA seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include the aforementioned age group.

In December, the two companies announced that ongoing clinical studies would evaluate a third three microgram dose at least two months after the second dose of the two-dose series in this age group.

Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies believe it is important to wait for the three-dose data as the companies continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group. The companies expect to have three dose protection data available in early April.

BioNTech is a biotechnology company focusing on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

See Also: FDA Postpones Adcomm For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest Kids

BNTX Price Action: BioNTech has traded as low as $90.29 and as high as $464 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.04% at $157.21 at time of publication.

Photo: x3 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

