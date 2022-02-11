Lexaria Technology Shows Promise In Improving Performance Of ED Drugs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Health and wellness drug bio-effectiveness innovator Lexaria Bioscience is advancing human testing of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the potential treatment of high blood pressure and heart disease

Lexaria also recently announced that DehydraTECH boosted the speed and effectiveness of sildenafil in laboratory rats for the potential treatment of erectile dysfunction (“ED”)

The company’s statement notes that DehydraTECH-processed sildenafil “delivered 74% more sildenafil into the bloodstream on average than the concentration-matched, generic control formulation”

ED affects some 30 million men in the United States and is expected to affect about 322 million men worldwide by 2025

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has made a case for increasing the rapidity and effectiveness of medication absorption through Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. Recent clinical studies have shown the potential for improved bio-effectiveness of nicotine and cannabidiol (“CBD”) when processed with DehydraTECH for the potential treatment of conditions such as high blood pressure and arterial stiffness, for example.

In a Feb. 2 news release, the company announced it has also observed successes when administering…

