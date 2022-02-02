FDA Asks Pfizer - BioNTech To Submit For COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Nod For Youngest Children

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX have started a rolling submission to amend its COVID-19 vaccine FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include children six months to under five years of age.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- With pediatric COVID-19 cases surpassing 10 million and at the request of the FDA, the companies have submitted available data on the safety and efficacy.
- The application is for authorization of the first two 3 µg doses of a planned three-dose primary series in this age group.
- Data on a third dose given at least 8 weeks after the second dose are expected in the coming months and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion of EUA.
- Pfizer announced that its vaccine (a 3 µg dose for the youngest population) demonstrated non-inferiority for the 6- to 24-month-old population, compared to the 16- to 25-year-old population in which high efficacy was demonstrated, but not for the 2- to under 5-year-old population.
- “Ultimately, we believe that three doses of the vaccine will be needed for children 6 months through 4 years of age to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants. If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.19% at $53.07, while BNTX stock is up 1.11% at $181.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.