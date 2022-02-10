Alnylam Clocks 76% Increase In Q4 Product Sales, Expects FY22 Product Sales Of Up To $1B
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) Q4 product revenues increased 76% Y/Y to $198.5 million, primarily due to the continued global expansion of Onpattro and Givlaari, and sales from a third commercial product, Oxlumo.
- Collaborations sales increased 18%, primarily due to increased revenue from collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS).
- Total sales increased to $258.5 million from $163.5 million, beating the consensus of $$233.62 million.
- The Company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(1.69), missing the consensus of $(1.54) compared to the $(1.60) a year ago.
- Onpattro (patisiran) achieved sales of $139 million, +53.4% Y/Y, and attained over 2,050 patients worldwide on commercial Onpattro treatment as of December 31, 2021.
- Givlaari (givosiran) clocked Q4 sales of $40.69 million, +83.7%. The Company attained over 350 patients worldwide on commercial Givlaari treatment.
- Oxlumo (lumasiran) sales reached $19.2 million. Attained over 140 patients worldwide on commercial Oxlumo treatment.
- Guidance: Alnylam expects FY22 product sales of $900 million – $1 billion, with collaborations & royalties sales of $175 million – $225 million.
- Price Action: ALNY shares are up 2.13% at $154.62 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
