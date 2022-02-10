This Company's 18-Month CBD Stability Achievement Could Hint Towards Expansion Goals As It Plans To Release First Commercial UST System In 2022

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

A recent press release by Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) announcing a development in its cannabidiol (CBD) research program seems to have given industry watchers an indication of the company’s future.

Pressure BioSciences, a player in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based systems with applications across multiple industries, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, has set its sights on being a dominant force in many of these industries. A recent expansion drive appears to support this intention.

A New CBD Manufacturing Technology?

Pressure BioSciences Inc. (PBI) revealed in a press release that hemp-derived CBD processed with its patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform produced high-quality, water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water. The technology has now demonstrated visual and analytical stability 18 months after production and baseline testing.

From all indications, PBI feels that this revelation is welcome news and a game-changer for CBD and the rest of the cannabinoid industry. For some years now, a significant obstacle to CBD’s commercial advancement has been its insolubility in water and poor absorption (bioavailability) by the human body.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that as little as 6% of CBD is absorbed via current oral delivery routes. Thus, most ingested CBD is wasted, passing through the body without being absorbed.

This impediment engendered interest in the development a truly water-soluble CBD to deliver efficient dosing, absorption, bioavailability and benefit from CBD products — foods, beverages,cosmetics, and therapeutics. PBI seems to have surmounted that problem.

For years, CBD oil has been studied for its potential ability to ease the symptoms of many health conditions — including neurological disorders. It is a widely popular therapeutic for the relief of anxiety, depression and PTSD, as well as chronic inflammatory and neuropathic pain.

CBD has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to control epileptic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Early research suggests that CBD reduces spasticity in multiple sclerosis and may lessen the severity of neurological symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia. CBD is under investigation as a palliative adjunctive therapy in cancer.

A Growth Opportunity For PBI?

The cannabidiol market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028; the global CBD market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $13 billion in 2028.

Other players in the industry include Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT), Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc. (NASDAQ: JAZZ).

Dr. Alexander V. Lazarev, chief science officer of PBI, explained that “nanoemulsions, liposomes and solid lipid nanoparticles present many exciting opportunities as pharmaceutical and nutraceutical delivery systems. The smaller the size of oil droplets or particles, the better the stability and bioavailability of these preparations.”

Commercial UST System

Droplet size is a key determinant of accurate dosing and absorption, and an exciting benefit of the UST technology platform. According to Gary B. Smejkal, a senior research scientist at PBI, “the intense fluid shearing in UST progressively decreases oil droplet size with each cycle, making the method highly tunable.” The platform can produce CBD nanoemulsions of uniform 30 to 40 nm droplet sizes that are stable at room temperature for at least 18 months, Smejkal added.

Giving a forecast of the breakthrough technology, John B. Hollister, director of sales and marketing at PBI, revealed that it offers the potential to revolutionize the rapidly growing cannabis market in food, beverages, and therapeutics.

Hollister was optimistic that PBI’s historic stability milestone positions PBI for rapid customer adoption of the UST nanoemulsion system upon commercial release, planned for the second half of 2022.

