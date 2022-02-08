 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cingulate Outlines Plan For Pivotal Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Cingulate Outlines Plan For Pivotal Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Studies

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CINGplans to initiate Phase 3 studies for CTx-1301 for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 2022.

  • ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder.
  • The planned studies include a fixed-dose pediatric & adolescent safety and efficacy study, a dose-optimization study extension, and a pediatric safety & efficacy study to assess the onset and duration of efficacy. 
  • Specifically, the pivotal, fixed-dose study will begin in Q2 of 2022. 
  • These studies are instrumental for the filing of the New Drug Application to the FDA, expected in 2H of 2023.
  • Based on feedback from the FDA regarding the CTx-1301 initial Pediatric Study Plan and longstanding guidance on the 505(b)(2) pathway, Cingulate has accelerated its study timeline, with a strong likelihood of reducing capital requirements by condensing the number and design of studies, therefore potentially reducing its time to approval.
  • Price Action: CING shares are down 5.46% at $1.73 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CING)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com