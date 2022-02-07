 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Barclays Analyst Is 'Negatively Biased' On Kodiak Sciences
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why Barclays Analyst Is 'Negatively Biased' On Kodiak Sciences

Barclays has lowered the firm's price target on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) to $50 from $81 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares, representing an almost 20% downside.

  • The analyst dropped the price target to reflect a lower probability of success and lower peak penetrations.
  • After conducting a "deep dive" ahead of the "binary catalyst: of the KSI- 301 Phase 2/3 DAZZLE study in wet macular degeneration in late Q1, analyst Gena Wang continues to be "negatively biased." 
  • Last week, the Company completed enrollment in its GLEAM and GLIMMER Phase 3 trials of KSI-301, Kodiak's anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in diabetic macular edema (DME). 
  • The Company says topline data from the DAZZLE trial is expected this quarter and mid-year for BEACON.
  • KSI-301 is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform. It is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than available agents. 
  • Price Action: KOD shares are down 0.26% at $63.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for KOD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for KOD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KOD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2022
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher; Alphabet Tops Q4 Views
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kodiak Sciences
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Kodiak Sciences, EverQuote And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com