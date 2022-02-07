Read Why Barclays Analyst Is 'Negatively Biased' On Kodiak Sciences
Barclays has lowered the firm's price target on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) to $50 from $81 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares, representing an almost 20% downside.
- The analyst dropped the price target to reflect a lower probability of success and lower peak penetrations.
- After conducting a "deep dive" ahead of the "binary catalyst: of the KSI- 301 Phase 2/3 DAZZLE study in wet macular degeneration in late Q1, analyst Gena Wang continues to be "negatively biased."
- Last week, the Company completed enrollment in its GLEAM and GLIMMER Phase 3 trials of KSI-301, Kodiak's anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in diabetic macular edema (DME).
- The Company says topline data from the DAZZLE trial is expected this quarter and mid-year for BEACON.
- KSI-301 is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform. It is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than available agents.
- Price Action: KOD shares are down 0.26% at $63.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for KOD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
