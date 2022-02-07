 Skip to main content

RedHill Biopharma's COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Mortality By 70% In Remdesivir Treated Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
RedHill Biopharma's COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Mortality By 70% In Remdesivir Treated Patients

RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced results from two recently completed prespecified analyses from the oral opaganib Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized severe COVID-19. 

  • The first analysis showed that opaganib significantly reduced mortality when given to patients who received Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir and corticosteroids, the best available standard-of-care (SoC) for hospitalized patients. 
  • A second analysis further showed that opaganib delivered a significant benefit in time to recovery.
  • Related: RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Improves Median Time To Viral RNA Clearance.
  • In patients receiving remdesivir and corticosteroids, opaganib demonstrated a significant 70.2% mortality benefit, with a mortality rate of 6.98% for the opaganib arm + SoC versus 23.4% for placebo + SoC by Day 42.
  • The second prespecified analysis showed opaganib delivered a significant 34% benefit in time to recovery, with 37.4% of opaganib-treated patients reaching this event versus 27.9% of patients treated with placebo + SoC.
  • Opaganib, a new chemical entity, is a proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with proposed dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity. 
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are trading 5.53% lower at $2.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.

