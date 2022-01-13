 Skip to main content

RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Improves Median Time To Viral RNA Clearance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 11:51am   Comments
RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHLannounced new data from a prespecified analysis of all oral opaganib's Phase 2/3 study patients in COVID-19 patients.

  • The data demonstrated that opaganib improved the median time to viral RNA clearance by at least four days. 
  • Treatment with opaganib resulted in viral RNA clearance in a median of 10 days, while the median for clearance in the placebo arm was not reached by the end of 14-days of treatment for placebo.
  • Related: Why Did RedHill Biopharma Shares Jump 12% Monday?
  • Results from a post-hoc analysis of data from 251 study participants requiring a Fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) demonstrated that treatment with oral opaganib resulted in a 62% reduction in mortality.
  • The data also showed improved outcomes in time to room air, the median time to hospital discharge, and the likelihood of intubation and mechanical ventilation in this large group of hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients.
  • RedHill is vigorously pursuing the development program for opaganib and is in ongoing discussions with multiple regulatory agencies regarding potential pathways to approval.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are up 1.57% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 2 Trial

