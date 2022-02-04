Why Are Evotec Shares Trading Lower On Friday?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Bayer AG BAYRY has discontinued the development of eliapixant and will hand back full rights to the drug to Evotec SE EVO.
- The companies were developing the candidate for refractory chronic cough (RCC).
- Bayer “concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications,” according to a release.
- Evotec said it would wait on upcoming data before deciding what to do with eliapixant next.
- The drug is a P2X3 inhibitor, with recent Phase 2b data showing a significant decrease in cough counts over placebo.
- Eliapixant 75 mg twice daily reduced hourly cough frequency up to 27% over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment.
- Price Action: EVO shares are down 14.9% at $17.50 during the market session on the last check Friday.
