Range
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/5.8K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
32.34 - 53.05
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
19.06
EPS
0.82
Shares
173.9M
Outstanding
Evotec SE is a drug discovery partnership company providing solutions to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutions as well as foundations, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers its services in the area of neuronal diseases, diabetes & its complications, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory & fibrosis, rare disease, and women's health. Its business segments are EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone drug discovery services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations. The EVT Innovate segment develops drug discovery programs and assets, both internally or through academic collaborations. The majority of its revenue is derived from the EVT Execute segment.

Evotec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evotec (EVOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evotec (OTCPK: EVOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evotec's (EVOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evotec.

Q

What is the target price for Evotec (EVOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evotec

Q

Current Stock Price for Evotec (EVOTF)?

A

The stock price for Evotec (OTCPK: EVOTF) is $32.34 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:53:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evotec (EVOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evotec.

Q

When is Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Evotec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evotec (EVOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evotec.

Q

What sector and industry does Evotec (EVOTF) operate in?

A

Evotec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.