Does This Company's Recent CBD Breakthrough Earn It A Spot In The Guinness World Records?

Photo by CBD Infos on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) could be on its way to claiming a spot in the Guinness World Records based on its recent claims of producing CBD oil nanoemulsions that are shelf stable for 18 months.

In a press release with the eye-catching headline “Pressure BioSciences Shatters Preconceived Nanoemulsion Stability, Performance, and Production Limits: Produces CBD Oil Nanoemulsions with 18 Month Stability,” the company revealed that hemp-derived CBD processed with its patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform produced high-quality water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil. The technology has demonstrated visual and analytical nanoemulsion stability 18 months after production and baseline testing.

Nanoemulsions, mixtures of oil and water where the oil drops have been reduced to very small (nano) particle sizes, are an advanced mode of highly efficient drug delivery that has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with poor water solubility, bioavailability, and long-term stability of many active pharmaceutical ingredients.

CBD oil has been studied for years for its potential ability to ease the symptoms of many health conditions, including neurological disorders. It is a widely popular therapeutic for the relief of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as chronic inflammatory and neuropathic pain.

CBD has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to control epileptic seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Early research suggests that CBD reduces spasticity in multiple sclerosis and may lessen the severity of neurological symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and schizophrenia. CBD is under investigation as a palliative adjunctive therapy for cancer.

Challenges With CBD Research

A significant hurdle to CBD’s advancement is that it is insoluble in water and poorly absorbed by the human body. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that as little as 6% of CBD is absorbed via current oral delivery routes so most ingested CBD is wasted, passing through the body without being absorbed. Further, the absorption of CBD is highly variable from one individual to the next making proper dosing very difficult.

This has generated enormous interest in the development of truly water-soluble CBD to deliver efficient dosing, improve absorption, increase bioavailability, and enhance other potential benefits from CBD-infused products such as food, beverages, and therapeutics.

With a projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028, the global CBD market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $13 billion in 2028. The growth potential of the industry stands out, and any company that leads in innovation has a chance to capture a sizable share of the market.

Exciting Opportunities for CBD?

“Nanoemulsions, liposomes, and solid lipid nanoparticles present many exciting opportunities as pharmaceutical and nutraceutical delivery systems,” Dr. Alexander Lazarev, Chief Science Officer of Pressure BioSciences said, explaining the company’s breakthrough. “The smaller the size of oil droplets or particles, the better the stability and bioavailability of these preparations.”

He explained that once the droplets/particles reach below 100 nanometers (nm), nanoemulsions appear optically clear and remain stable for months or even years, maintaining their aesthetic appeal, high bioavailability, and long shelf life. These preparations can subsequently be filter-sterilized to comply with FDA requirements for injectable drugs.

“Our enabling, affordable and scalable UST process has been shown to create nanoemulsions that maintain rock-solid stability, excellent water solubility, and pristine visual clarity at room temperature for at least 18 months,” Dr. Lazarev said.

Dr. Lazarev continued: “The results offer the potential to significantly increase shelf life and effectiveness for CBD and a multitude of other oil-based products in use today.”

Mr. Gary Smejkal, a senior research scientist at the company, commented, “The intense fluid shearing in UST progressively decreases oil droplet size with each cycle through the UST machine, making the method highly tunable while enabling the user to select and reliably reach an approximate target droplet size.”

“We have demonstrated that our platform consistently produces CBD nanoemulsions of uniform 30 to 40 nm droplet sizes that are stable at room temperature for at least 18 months,” Mr. Smejkal said. “Clarity, quantified by UV-Vis spectroscopy, also remains unchanged for equally long periods, making the CBD nanoemulsion visually undetectable when infused into bottled water or other clear beverages.”

Pressure BioSciences is optimistic that nanoemulsions of CBD oil created by its patented UST processing platform offer the potential to revolutionize the rapidly growing cannabis market in food, beverages, and therapeutics.

“But CBD is only a microcosm of the revolution we believe the UST platform promises to deliver for a vast array of products spanning multiple major markets, including therapeutics, nutraceuticals, agrochem, cosmetics, and food/beverages,” said Mr. John Hollister, the company’s director of sales and marketing.

The historic milestone in surpassing all 18-month stability goals positions Pressure BioSciences for rapid customer adoption of the company’s UST nanoemulsion systems upon commercial release planned in the second half of 2022.

With an ever-growing industry that has players like Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Pressure BioSciences believes it has taken a significant step in research and development, and the company’s exploits and successes are clearly generating a high level of excitement for the industry.

