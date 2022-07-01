ñol

This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 1, 2022 10:45 AM | 1 min read

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX creates new possibilities via medicine to cure diseases and improve people's lives, and over the past year, marked gains in investors’ portfolios.

Since July 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc. TSLA Apple Inc AAPL, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta/Kaftrio.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2021 to the present: 

  • Tesla is down from $677.92 to $669.11 for a return of -1.30%
  • Starbucks is down from $113.41 to $77.87 for a return of -31.34%
  • Microsoft is down from $271.60 to $255.52 for a return of -5.92%
  • Nvidia is down from $202.12 to $145.74 for a return of -27.89%
  • Apple is down from $137.27 to $135.94 for a return of -0.97%
  • And finally, Vertex is up from $202.21 to $282.35 for a return of 39.63%

 

