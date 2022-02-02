This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX creates new possibilities via medicine to cure diseases and improve people's lives, and over the past three months, marked gains to investors’ portfolios.

Since November 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock’s three-month return outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Apple Inc AAPL, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta/Kaftrio.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

