Long-Acting HIV Treatment Backed By GSK, Pfizer Scores FDA Approval As Preventative Option
- The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude, the first and only long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option, to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1.
- The long-acting injectable was approved for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at risk of sexually acquiring HIV and have a negative HIV-1 test before initiation.
- The approval comes almost a month before the PDUFA date of January 24, 2022.
- ViiV Healthcare is a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi.
- Cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP is provided as an injection given as few as six times per year and is initiated with a single 600 mg (3-ml) injection given one month apart for two consecutive months.
- After the second initiation injection, the recommended continuation injection dose is a single 600 mg (3-ml) injection given every two months.
- Vocabria (cabotegravir oral tablets) may be administered for approximately one month before initiating the first injection to assess the tolerability of the medicine.
