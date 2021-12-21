 Skip to main content

Long-Acting HIV Treatment Backed By GSK, Pfizer Scores FDA Approval As Preventative Option
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 6:42am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude, the first and only long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option, to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1. 
  • The long-acting injectable was approved for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at risk of sexually acquiring HIV and have a negative HIV-1 test before initiation. 
  • Related Link: ViiV In-Licenses Third-Gen HIV Targeting Compound From Shionogi.
  • The approval comes almost a month before the PDUFA date of January 24, 2022
  • ViiV Healthcare is a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi.
  • Cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP is provided as an injection given as few as six times per year and is initiated with a single 600 mg (3-ml) injection given one month apart for two consecutive months. 
  • After the second initiation injection, the recommended continuation injection dose is a single 600 mg (3-ml) injection given every two months. 
  • Vocabria (cabotegravir oral tablets) may be administered for approximately one month before initiating the first injection to assess the tolerability of the medicine.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: GSK stock is down 0.21% at $42.97, PFE shares are down 0.20% at $60.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

