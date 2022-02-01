Biogen Exercises Option To Participate Developing Genentech's Bispecific Antibody, Mosunetuzumab

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Biogen Inc BIIB has exercised its option to participate in the development and commercialization of mosunetuzumab, a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
- Biogen will pay a $30 million one-time option fee to Genentech, a member of the Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, as part of the companies' long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20.
- Biogen will have joint decision-making rights related to the development and commercialization of mosunetuzumab, and Genentech will continue to lead the strategy and implementation of the program.
- In June 2020, mosunetuzumab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the FDA for adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
- In addition, mosunetuzumab recently began a Phase 1b trial in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Biogen will share in the operating profits and losses of mosunetuzumab in the U.S. in the low to mid 30% range and is eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on sales outside the U.S.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 1.14% at $228.58 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.