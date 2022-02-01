Pfizer Could Seek COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Approval For Children Under 5 This Week

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX are likely to submit a request for an emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for a COVID-19 vaccine aimed at children younger than five years.
What Happened: The vaccine, made by the two companies, will be the first such available for that particular age group, according to a Washington Post report.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, under five, could be available as early as end-February, as per the report.
Why It Matters: The FDA had urged the two companies to submit the application so it could begin to review the two-dose data, people familiar with the matter told the Post.
A Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years already exists.
In December, it was reported that Pfizer plans to evaluate the third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in children below five years.
Price Action: On Monday, Pfizer shares closed nearly 3% lower at $52.69 in the regular session. On the same day, BioNTech shares rose 6.1% to $172.08 and gained another 0.5% in the after-hours trading.
