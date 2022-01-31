Viridian Therapeutics To Test Next-Gen IGF-1R Antibody In Thyroid Eye Disease

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has signed off Viridian Therapeutics Inc's VRDN investigational new drug (IND) application of VRDN-002.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
- The Company's next-generation IGF-1R antibody, VRDN-002, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support the administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).
- The Company will proceed with its planned Phase 1 trial of VRDN-002, a single ascending dose study to explore the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of VRDN-002 in healthy volunteers.
- Data from this Phase 1 trial are expected to be announced in mid-2022 and will inform the feasibility of a low-volume and/or low-frequency SC dosing paradigm for TED patients.
- The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial for VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the IGF-1 receptor with sub-nanomolar potency for thyroid eye disease.
- Topline data is expected in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: VRDN shares are trading at 1.91% higher at $18.68 during the market session on the last check Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.