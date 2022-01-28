Biogen Sells Biosimilar-Venture Stake To Samsung Biologics For $2.3B

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Biogen Inc BIIB is selling its stake in a pharmaceutical joint venture with the South Korean conglomerate Samsung for $2.3 billion.
- Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics is acquiring Biogen’s ownership in Samsung Bioepis, which manufactures off-patent versions of biologic medicines called biosimilars.
- Under the agreement terms, Biogen will receive $1 billion in cash upon closing, followed by $1.25 billion paid out over two years.
- Biogen is also eligible to receive up to $50 million contingent on reaching certain commercial milestones.
- Biogen and Samsung Biologics created Samsung Bioepis in 2012 to develop, manufacture, and market biosimilar drugs, lower-priced copies of medicines made from living cells, including the rheumatoid-arthritis treatments Enbrel and Humira.
- In a statement, Biogen noted that it would retain commercial rights to both Byooviz (Lucentis biosimilar) and the investigational candidate SB15 (Eylea biosimilar) and existing agreements around marketed products.
- Biogen announced cost-reduction measures to reach $500 million in annualized savings in December.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 2.16% at $223.67 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
