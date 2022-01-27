Hoth's Management Team And Scientific Advisory Board Report Wrapping Up A Busy 2021 Of Clinical Research

Image provided by Pixabay

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. HOTH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a goal of working to develop a full portfolio of novel therapies targeting urgent unmet needs in oncology, dermatology, and other medical fields.

Hoth's management team and scientific advisory board recently reported pursuing multiple preclinical and clinical trials to move its drug candidates through the pipeline as quickly as possible.

Two Clinical Programs Bringing Skin Treatments Closer to the Market?

Hoth has two drug candidates in clinical trials: BioLexa and HT-001. In November, the company began dosing patients in the second cohort of its Phase 1b clinical trial of BioLexa, a proprietary antimicrobial lotion for treating Staphylococcal biofilms, a common infection spread among hospital patients.

Hoth Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Stefanie Johns was one of the scientists who developed the topical BioLexa platform. After receiving her Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati, Johns spent years working in medical research before joining Hoth as a scientific advisory board member in 2019 and becoming the company's CS0 in 2020.

Earlier this year, the company completed the formulation of HT-001, a topical treatment for cancer patients suffering from skin, nail, and scalp toxicities as a result of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-inhibitor therapy — a targeted drug therapy used to treat certain types of cancer whose side effects include skin fissures, cuticle infections, and other unpleasant and painful reactions.

The formulation was developed in collaboration with multiple members of Hoth's scientific advisory board including Dr. Jonathan Zippin, Dr. Mario Lacouture, and Dr. Adam Friedman.

Zippin received his Ph.D. from Weill Graduate School of Medical Sciences at Cornell University and now serves as Hoth's senior scientific adviser in addition to his research and teaching responsibilities at Cornell and served as a consultant for pharmaceutical industry leaders like Pfizer Inc. PFE and Bristol Myers Squibb BMY subsidiary Celgene.

Friedman, a scientific advisor for Hoth, is a professor and residency program director at the Department of Dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

One of the most recent additions to the scientific advisory board, Lacouture is the director of the oncodermatology program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Lacouture pioneered the discipline of oncodermatology, which is uniquely focused on studying and developing treatments for cancer-related skin conditions, specifically ones that result from common cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In addition to the milestones achieved in the two clinical programs, the company's team has reported substantial progress across many of its preclinical studies.

With scientific minds from oncology, dermatology, oncodermatology, and the pharmaceutical industry, Hoth hopes to continue making rapid progress across its portfolio of drug candidates in 2022.

