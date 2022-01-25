 Skip to main content

Achieve Life Sciences Initiates Pivotal Trial Of Cytisinicline For Smoking Cessation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) has initiated the screening in the ORCA-3 Phase 3 trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation.

  • The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3 mg cytisinicline dosed three times daily compared to placebo in 750 adult smokers.
  • ORCA-3 participants will be randomized to one of three study arms to evaluate cytisinicline administered for either 6 or 12 weeks, compared to placebo.
  • Related: Achieve Life Sciences Secures $25M Loan Facility To Fund Smoking Cessation Program.
  • The primary outcome measure of success in the ORCA-3 trial is biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last four weeks of treatment in the 6 and 12-week cytisinicline treatment arms compared with placebo. 
  • Each treatment arm will be compared independently to the placebo arm. 
  • Secondary outcome measures will be conducted to assess continued abstinence rates through 6 months from the start of study treatment.
  • Achieve recently announced completed the last subject visit in the ongoing Phase 3 ORCA-2 trial, with topline data results expected in Q2 of 2022. 
  • Additionally, the Phase 2 ORCA-V1 study, which is expected to investigate the efficacy of cytisinicline in approximately 150 adult nicotine e-cigarette users, is anticipated to initiate by the end of Q2 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ACHV shares are up 0.85% at $7.14 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

