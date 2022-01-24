Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Rare Pediatric, Orphan Drug Tags For Rare Form Of Cancer
The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations to Lantern Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LTRN) LP-184 for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), a form of cancer of the Central Nervous System.
- LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation alkylating agent that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells that over-express certain biomarkers or harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- The FDA has previously granted LP-184 Orphan Drug status for pancreatic cancer and malignant glioma, including glioblastoma multiforme.
- Price Action: LTRN shares are up 11.1% at $6.80 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General