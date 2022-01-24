 Skip to main content

Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Rare Pediatric, Orphan Drug Tags For Rare Form Of Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 7:34am   Comments
The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations to Lantern Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LTRN) LP-184 for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), a form of cancer of the Central Nervous System.

  • LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation alkylating agent that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells that over-express certain biomarkers or harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways. 
  • The FDA has previously granted LP-184 Orphan Drug status for pancreatic cancer and malignant glioma, including glioblastoma multiforme.
  • Price Action: LTRN shares are up 11.1% at $6.80 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

