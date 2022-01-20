Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BioInvent International AB's (OTC: BOVNF) BI-1206, an anti-FcyRllB antibody, for follicular lymphoma (FL) the most common form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
- BioInvent is a collaborating partner of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI).
- BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials.
- One trial is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in patients who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab.
- A second Phase 1/2 trial is investigating BI-1206 in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors.
- Price Action: CASI shares are up 4.21% at $0.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas