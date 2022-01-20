 Skip to main content

Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:50am   Comments
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BioInvent International AB's (OTC: BOVNF) BI-1206, an anti-FcyRllB antibody, for follicular lymphoma (FL) the most common form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

  • BioInvent is a collaborating partner of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI).
  • BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials. 
  • One trial is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in patients who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab. 
  • A second Phase 1/2 trial is investigating BI-1206 in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors.
  • Price Action: CASI shares are up 4.21% at $0.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

