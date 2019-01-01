QQQ
BioInvent International AB is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops a pipeline of innovative immuno-oncology therapies for cancer therapy based on its unique F.I.R.S.T technology platform and n-CoDeR antibody library. The products under its pipeline are BI-1206, BT-001, BI-1808, and BI-1910. Its geographical segments are Sweden, Europe, United States, Japan, and Other countries.

BioInvent International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioInvent International (BOVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioInvent International (OTCPK: BOVNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BioInvent International's (BOVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioInvent International.

Q

What is the target price for BioInvent International (BOVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioInvent International

Q

Current Stock Price for BioInvent International (BOVNF)?

A

The stock price for BioInvent International (OTCPK: BOVNF) is $2.98 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:07:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioInvent International (BOVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioInvent International.

Q

When is BioInvent International (OTCPK:BOVNF) reporting earnings?

A

BioInvent International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioInvent International (BOVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioInvent International.

Q

What sector and industry does BioInvent International (BOVNF) operate in?

A

BioInvent International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.