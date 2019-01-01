BioInvent International AB is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops a pipeline of innovative immuno-oncology therapies for cancer therapy based on its unique F.I.R.S.T technology platform and n-CoDeR antibody library. The products under its pipeline are BI-1206, BT-001, BI-1808, and BI-1910. Its geographical segments are Sweden, Europe, United States, Japan, and Other countries.