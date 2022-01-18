 Skip to main content

FDA Approves PolarityTE's Phase 3 Study Of SkinTE In Chronic Cutaneous Ulcer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
The FDA has signed off PolarityTE Inc's (NASDAQ: PTE) investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate SkinTE to treat chronic cutaneous ulcers. 

  • This follows the Company satisfactorily addressing clinical hold items that the FDA had previously identified. 
  • The approval enables PolarityTE to commence the first of two expected pivotal studies needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) seeking a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication for SkinTE. 
  • Related: PolarityTE Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On SkinTE Trial Application.
  • The first planned pivotal study is a multi-center, randomized controlled trial evaluating SkinTE for Wager 2 diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).
  • The Company plans to enroll up to 100 patients to compare treatment with SkinTE plus the standard-of-care to the standard-of-care alone. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The Company expects enrollment to begin later in Q1 or early Q2.
  • Price Action: PTE shares are down 8.31% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

