 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Grants Fast Track Tags To Drug Candidates For Antares Pharma, Celcuity, Celularity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Grants Fast Track Tags To Drug Candidates For Antares Pharma, Celcuity, Celularity

The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Antares Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: ATRS) for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue. 

  • The development program for ATRS-1902 supports a proposed indication of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using Vai proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone.
  • The agency has also granted the Fast Track tag to Celcuity Inc's (NASDAQ: CELC) gedatolisib for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer after progression on CDK4/6 therapy.
  • Celcuity remains on track to obtain feedback from the FDA to finalize the design and protocol of its Phase 3 trial in Q1 of 2022. Site identification and feasibility activities for the Phase 3 clinical trial are ongoing.
  • The FDA has given Fast Track status to Celularity Inc's (NASDAQ: CELU) CYNK-101, an investigational genetically modified NK cell therapy.
  • CYNK-101 is being developed in combination with standard chemotherapy, trastuzumab, and pembrolizumab in patients in first-line locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2/neu positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
  • Price Action: ATRS shares are down 2.38% at $3.49, CELU stock is down 7.00% at $3.85, CELC shares are up 4.51% at $12.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRS + CELC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street
Assertio Shares Gain After Buying Antares' Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment For $44M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com