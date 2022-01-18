Abbisko, Lilly Ink Licensing Pact For Cardiometabolic Diseases
Abbisko Therapeutics has entered into a worldwide collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement with Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) for novel molecules against an undisclosed target for cardiometabolic diseases.
- Under the terms of the Agreement, Abbisko Therapeutics will be responsible for the further discovery and development of molecules that modulate a novel and challenging drug target using its proprietary R&D platform.
- Lilly will join the effort by providing preliminary discovery information associated with this target and certain additional disease knowledge and expertise.
- If Abbisko Therapeutics successfully advances the compounds to the agreed-upon endpoints, Lilly will have the right to develop and commercialize the opportunity.
- The agreement will allow each party to fully leverage both parties' existing compounds, platforms, and technologies.
- Abbisko Therapeutics can receive up to $258 million in potential payments based on the achievement of pre-specified milestones and tiered sales-based royalties.
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $244.12 on Friday.
