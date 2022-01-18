 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abbisko, Lilly Ink Licensing Pact For Cardiometabolic Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 6:35am   Comments
Share:
Abbisko, Lilly Ink Licensing Pact For Cardiometabolic Diseases

Abbisko Therapeutics has entered into a worldwide collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement with Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) for novel molecules against an undisclosed target for cardiometabolic diseases.

  • Under the terms of the Agreement, Abbisko Therapeutics will be responsible for the further discovery and development of molecules that modulate a novel and challenging drug target using its proprietary R&D platform. 
  • Lilly will join the effort by providing preliminary discovery information associated with this target and certain additional disease knowledge and expertise. 
  • If Abbisko Therapeutics successfully advances the compounds to the agreed-upon endpoints, Lilly will have the right to develop and commercialize the opportunity. 
  • The agreement will allow each party to fully leverage both parties' existing compounds, platforms, and technologies.
  • Abbisko Therapeutics can receive up to $258 million in potential payments based on the achievement of pre-specified milestones and tiered sales-based royalties. 
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $244.12 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

WHO Recommends Glaxo, Eli Lilly Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment Amid Omicron Surge
Connect Biopharma's Latest Dermatitis Drug Update Fails to Pump Up Shares
Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LLY
CMS Proposes Coverage Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug, With Conditions Apply
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com