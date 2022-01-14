 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson and Johnson' COVID-19 Booster Is 85% Effective Against Omicron Hospitalization, South African Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:44am   Comments
Share:
Johnson and Johnson' COVID-19 Booster Is 85% Effective Against Omicron Hospitalization, South African Study Shows

Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalized by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after receiving it, Reuters reported citing the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

  • Glenda Gray presented the findings of an SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave.
  • "We saw an 85% vaccine effectiveness, and we saw that this kind of vaccine effectiveness is maintained for up to two months," she said. "We are very happy to report very high levels of vaccine effectiveness against omicron."
  • Related: CDC Backs mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson's, Citing Higher Rates Of Clotting Cases.
  • The study involved some 470,000 healthcare workers, all vaccinated with the J&J shot, of whom roughly half received the J&J booster shot.
  • It was found that the booster shot reduced hospitalizations by 63% in the first two weeks after the booster, going up to 85% after that for between one and two months.
  • "This is the world's first evidence of vaccine effectiveness (against omicron) using the J&J vaccine," Gray said.
  • The data supported global evidence that omicron can evade vaccine protection when it comes to the initial infection.
  • There were about 30,000 breakthrough infections during the omicron wave, compared with only around 11,000 each in the previous waves driven by the delta and beta variants.
  • The study also highlighted that those infected with HIV were more vulnerable to being hospitalized with omicron.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are -0.15% at $168.50 premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

This Company Says Its Developing a COVID-19 Vaccine That Can be Taken Orally
FDA Adds Rare Bleeding Risk To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
The First Cannabinoid Company to be Part of Johnson & Johnson's Incubator JLABS is Readying for Pharmaceutical Distribution
9 Of The Largest M&A Deals From 2021: WarnerMedia+Discovery, Kansas City Southern+Canadian National And More
Teva Suffers Loss In New York's Opioid Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com