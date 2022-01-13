Sarepta Abandons Lysogene-Partnered Pivotal-Stage Gene Therapy Candidate

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is walking away from a three-year licensing pact for a rare disease gene therapy candidate, leaving its former partner on its own as it prepares for a pivotal readout in mid-year.

According to Lysogene, Sarepta returned the global commercial rights for LYS-SAF302 after “unsuccessful discussions for transferring back to Lysogene the responsibility for the global commercial supply of LYS-SAF302.”

Sarepta paid Lysogene $15 million for ex-Europe rights to a gene therapy against the neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA in 2018.

The deal included up to $125 million in milestones.

Paris-based Lysogene expects to have data from the study around the middle of the year.

In a statement, Lysogene said the termination follows unsuccessful discussions about the transfer of the responsibility for global commercial supply.

Sarepta took on responsibility for producing the gene therapy, including in Lysogene’s territory, as part of the 2018 deal.

According to Lysogene, the partners then discussed Sarepta returning the supply responsibility but disagreed.

Price Action: SRPT shares are down 0.65% at $73.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.