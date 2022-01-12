 Skip to main content

FDA Adds Rare Bleeding Risk To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
FDA Adds Rare Bleeding Risk To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet

The FDA amended the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to include a rare risk of immune thrombocytopenia. This condition can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding.

  • "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination," the regulator said in a letter to J&J's arm, Janssen Biotech Inc.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended that Americans choose to receive one of two other authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) over J&J's single-dose shot due to the rare but sometimes fatal risk.
  • While the chance of experiencing immune thrombocytopenia after vaccination is low, the FDA noted, individuals who have a history of ITP should consult their vaccine providers before receiving the shot, according to the updated fact sheet
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 1.02% at $169.50 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

