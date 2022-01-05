 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Longeveron Kickstarts Its Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Longeveron Kickstarts Its Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Disease Trial

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has initiated its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial, and patient screening has begun.

What Happened: The Phase 2a study intends to build on encouraging preliminary Phase 1 data announced in April 2021.

Data showed that the average cognitive function score declined more slowly in the low-dose Lomecel-B group compared to the placebo group.

The lomecel-B infusion was well-tolerated in this trial, with no treatment-related serious adverse events observed throughout the 1-year follow-up.

Why it Matters: The Phase 2a trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled design to investigate safety and tolerability.

Secondary endpoints include cognitive function and biomarkers following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B compared to placebo in individuals with mild AD.  

The study consists of 4 treatment arms of 12 patients each, for a total target enrollment of 48 patients.

The trial is designed to measure brain anatomy using MRI and include detailed assessments of the inflammatory and vascular systems thought to contribute to the worsening of AD. The study will be conducted at a minimum of 6 centers.

Price Action: LGVN shares traded 1.72% lower at $11.40 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGVN)

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Petros Pharmaceuticals, iSpecimen Top The List Again
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Petros Pharma Tops List With 254% Cost To Borrow, One Of Highest Figures On Record
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com