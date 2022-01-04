FDA Approves TherapeuticsMD's Low Dose Bijuva
TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is trading sharply higher after it announced that the FDA approved a low dose version of Bijuva, an oral hormone therapy to treat women with vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.
- In a regulatory filing, TherapeuticsMD said that on December 28, the agency cleared its supplemental marketing application for Bijuva, seeking approval for the capsule at the 0.5 mg/100 mg dose level.
- The plans to commercialize it are currently under evaluation, the company added.
- Bijuva, a hormone therapy combination containing estradiol and progesterone, first gained FDA approval in 2018 at the 1 mg/100 mg dose.
- Price Action: TXMD shares 14.2% at $0.45 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
