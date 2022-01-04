 Skip to main content

FDA Approves TherapeuticsMD's Low Dose Bijuva
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 6:20am
TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is trading sharply higher after it announced that the FDA approved a low dose version of Bijuva, an oral hormone therapy to treat women with vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

