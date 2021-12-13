TherapeuticsMD's Birth Control Med Receives FDA Response Letter To Revise Manufacturing Testing Limits
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) said that the FDA could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for Annovera through the supplemental marketing application previously submitted by the Company.
- The supplemental application requested minor revisions to the in vitro release testing specification for Annovera to allow for normal commercial manufacturing variation.
- The Company submitted the proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits to efficiently and quickly increase supply to meet anticipated patient demand for Annovera.
- The FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information to revise certain manufacturing testing limits in its complete response letter.
- The Company will continue manufacturing and supplying Annovera under the existing approved specifications.
- Annovera, approved in August 2018 by FDA, is the only long-lasting, reversible, procedure-free birth control, the Company said.
- Price Action: TXMD shares traded 18.6% lower at $0.37 during premarket trading on the last check Monday.
