TherapeuticsMD's Birth Control Med Receives FDA Response Letter To Revise Manufacturing Testing Limits
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 6:08am   Comments
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) said that the FDA could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for Annovera through the supplemental marketing application previously submitted by the Company. 
  • The supplemental application requested minor revisions to the in vitro release testing specification for Annovera to allow for normal commercial manufacturing variation. 
  • Also, see Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar here.
  • The Company submitted the proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits to efficiently and quickly increase supply to meet anticipated patient demand for Annovera.
  • The FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information to revise certain manufacturing testing limits in its complete response letter. 
  • The Company will continue manufacturing and supplying Annovera under the existing approved specifications.
  • Annovera, approved in August 2018 by FDA, is the only long-lasting, reversible, procedure-free birth control, the Company said.
  • Related Link: TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva.
  • Price Action: TXMD shares traded 18.6% lower at $0.37 during premarket trading on the last check Monday.

