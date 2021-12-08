 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) has settled the previously disclosed U.S. patent litigation for Bijuva with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX).
  • Bijuva is a prescription medicine used to treat vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) related to menopause.
  • As part of the settlement, TherapeuticsMD granted Amneal a license to commercialize Amneal's generic version of Bijuva (1 mg estradiol and 100 mg progesterone) in the U.S., commencing on May 25, 2032, or earlier under certain circumstances customary for settlement agreements of this nature. 
  • TherapeuticsMD's Bijuva patents will expire on November 21, 2032. 
  • According to Rob Finizio, Chief Executive Officer for TherapeuticsMD, "This settlement of only 180 days off of the life of our patents reflects the strength of the patent estate we have built for Bijuva."
  • The litigation resulted from the submission by Amneal of an Abbreviated application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Bijuva before the patent expiration date. 
  • Price Action: TXMD shares are up 1.97% at $0.45, AMRX stock is down 0.47% at $4.24 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRX + TXMD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Strikes Deal To Supply COVID Vaccine to Bahrain, TherapeuticsMD & Amneal Settle Patent Lawsuit, Reata Awaits Adcom
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Therapeuticsmd Insider Trades $580K In Company Stock
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com