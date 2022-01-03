 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15

The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

  • The agency also narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses for people 12 years of age and older.
  • Related Link: Pfizer-BioNTech Reveals Updated Longer-Term Data On COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents.
  • The FDA also authorized the third shot for immunocompromised children aged 5 through 11 years.
  • The FDA said it reviewed published data and real-world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health, including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.22% at $57.15, and BNTX stock is down 4.97% at $245 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine With Pfizer Booster Less Effective Against Omicron: Reuters
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Nutriband Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Xeris Biopharma Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; UK Approves Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment
Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Paxlovid Approved For Use In UK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com