FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15
The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.
- The agency also narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses for people 12 years of age and older.
- The FDA also authorized the third shot for immunocompromised children aged 5 through 11 years.
- The FDA said it reviewed published data and real-world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health, including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.22% at $57.15, and BNTX stock is down 4.97% at $245 during the market session on the last check Monday.
