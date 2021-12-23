 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer-BioNTech Reveals Updated Longer-Term Data On COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer-BioNTech Reveals Updated Longer-Term Data On COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have submitted longer-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 trial of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in adolescents to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

  • The data from 2,228 individuals 12 through 15 years of age aims to support further the favorable safety and efficacy profile of Comirnaty in this age group. 
  • In the trial, a two-dose series of Comirnaty (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose. 
  • Related: Pfizer Plans To Evaluate Third Shot For Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Below 5 Years.
  • Among 30 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the trial with and without evidence of prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 were in the placebo group, and no cases were in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine group.
  • The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine. After the second dose, a favorable safety profile was observed in individuals with at least six months of safety follow-up. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.94% at $58.40, and BNTX stock is down 0.85% at $257.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Oxford Lab Study Suggests AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Booster Works Against Omicron
Todos Medical CEO to Appear on Yahoo Finance Live! at 12:10PM EST with Akiko Fujita to Talk Pfizer's Paxlovid Approval, Tollovir™ Phase 2 & COVID Testing
FDA Approves Another COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, This Time From Merck
A Large Bet On This Vaccine Stock Rallying More Than 40%
JD Tumbles 8% In Hong Kong As Tencent Cuts Stake, Hang Seng Extends Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com