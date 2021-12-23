Pfizer-BioNTech Reveals Updated Longer-Term Data On COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have submitted longer-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 trial of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in adolescents to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- The data from 2,228 individuals 12 through 15 years of age aims to support further the favorable safety and efficacy profile of Comirnaty in this age group.
- In the trial, a two-dose series of Comirnaty (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.
- Among 30 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the trial with and without evidence of prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 were in the placebo group, and no cases were in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine group.
- The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine. After the second dose, a favorable safety profile was observed in individuals with at least six months of safety follow-up.
