Mereo BioPharma's Alvelestat Shows Improvement In COVID-19 Severity
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) announced topline data from a Phase 1b/2 trial of alvelestat in hospitalized COVID-19 Respiratory Disease patients.
- Consistent with the known safety profile of alvelestat, no safety signals were observed in lab safety monitoring, including none in liver, renal and vital sign parameters.
- Treatment-emergent headaches were more frequent in the alvelestat arm than placebo.
- In the alvelestat arm, 62.5% of patients had a 2-point decrease in the WHO Disease Severity score by Day 5, compared to 28.5% patients in the placebo arm.
- On Day 7, the improvement in WHO Severity score increased to 87.5% in the alvelestat arm and 57% in the placebo arm.
- A more significant reduction in C-reactive Protein was observed in alvelestat compared to placebo (p=0.143).
- In addition, there was a reduction in D-Dimer in the alvelestat arm compared to the placebo arm, which increased over the treatment period (p=0.199).
- Price Action: MREO shares are trading at $1.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General