See Why Acasti Pharma Shares Are Trading Over 20% Higher?
Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) with an Outperform rating and $6 price target. The analyst sees over 400% upside for the stock.
- The Company is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions, and each of its candidates "may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost," writes analyst Leland Gershell
- The analyst looks forward to the respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and ataxia-telangiectasia.
- Earlier this month, the Company posted favorable interim data from a pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study of GTX-104 for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH).
- Final results from the PK bridging study are expected in 1H of 2022.
- Assuming the PK study and related FDA review progress as planned, the Company expects to begin the Phase 3 study during 2H of 2022.
- GTX-104 is a novel IV nimodipine infusion being developed to treat SAH, a central nervous system condition that causes acute bleeding on the brain.
- With Acasti Pharma shares trading near cash levels, Gershell recommends that investors build a position.
- Price Action: ACST shares are up 22.1% at $1.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ACST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2020
|Aegis Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
