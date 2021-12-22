 Skip to main content

See Why Acasti Pharma Shares Are Trading Over 20% Higher?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:41am   Comments
See Why Acasti Pharma Shares Are Trading Over 20% Higher?

Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) with an Outperform rating and $6 price target. The analyst sees over 400% upside for the stock.

  • The Company is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions, and each of its candidates "may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost," writes analyst Leland Gershell
  • The analyst looks forward to the respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and ataxia-telangiectasia. 
  • Earlier this month, the Company posted favorable interim data from a pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study of GTX-104 for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH).
  • Final results from the PK bridging study are expected in 1H of 2022.
  • Assuming the PK study and related FDA review progress as planned, the Company expects to begin the Phase 3 study during 2H of 2022
  • GTX-104 is a novel IV nimodipine infusion being developed to treat SAH, a central nervous system condition that causes acute bleeding on the brain.
  • With Acasti Pharma shares trading near cash levels, Gershell recommends that investors build a position.
  • Price Action: ACST shares are up 22.1% at $1.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ACST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2020Aegis CapitalDowngradesBuyHold

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers

