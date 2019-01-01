Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting ACST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 533.85% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Acasti Pharma initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acasti Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acasti Pharma was filed on December 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acasti Pharma (ACST) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Acasti Pharma (ACST) is trading at is $0.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
