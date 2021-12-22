UK Calls For Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Antivirals From Merck, Pfizer

The U.K. government will buy more COVID-19 antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) as it seeks to combat the surge in omicron infections.

Britain has secured an additional 1.75 million courses of Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, and another 2.5 million courses of Pfizer’s paxlovid.

Previously the U.K. had sourced 480,000 courses of molnupiravir and 250,000 courses of paxlovid.

In November, Britain’s health regulator became the first in the world to approve molnupiravir, describing the treatment as safe and effective following a quick review.

The drug is authorized in people with mild to moderate Covid and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

Paxlovid has yet to be authorized by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.34% at $75.80, PFE stock is down 0.29% at $58.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.