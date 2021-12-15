 Skip to main content

European Medicines Committee Backs Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Booster Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 11:15am   Comments
  • EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: PFECOVID-19 vaccine may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above.
  • The recommendation follows data showing that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine given at least two months after the first dose in adults led to a rise in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
  • The risk of thrombosis combined with thrombocytopenia (TTS) or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored. 
  • CHMP also concluded that a booster dose with COVID-19 vaccine might be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorized in the EU, Comirnaty, from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Spikevax, from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • Related Link: Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.19% at $170.62 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

