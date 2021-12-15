Why Are Vir Biotech Shares Gaining Today?
Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) announced new preclinical data, published to the preprint server bioRxiv, demonstrating the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new COVID-19 omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
- A significant reduction in plasma neutralizing activity was observed against omicron in sera from vaccinated and convalescent individuals.
- Researchers also tested the in vitro neutralizing activity of 44 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) (eight of which are currently authorized or approved).
- Data demonstrate that sotrovimab and five other preclinical mAbs, developed by Vir in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), retained their in vitro neutralizing activity against omicron.
- Price Action: VIR stock is trading higher by 14.7% at $52.78, GSK shares are up 0.29% at $42.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
